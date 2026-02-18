DT
Home / World / Lavrov hosts BRICS envoys, discusses ways to enhance strategic partnership under India’s chairmanship

Lavrov hosts BRICS envoys, discusses ways to enhance strategic partnership under India’s chairmanship

BRICS has emerged as an influential group representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and around 26 per cent of global trade

PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 09:55 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday hosted ambassadors of BRICS member and partner countries and discussed ways to enhance “strategic partnership” within the grouping under India’s rotating chairmanship this year.

India formally assumed on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of BRICS, a 10-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with five new members.

A release by the Russian Foreign Ministry said, “The participants held a comprehensive exchange of views on enhancing the strategic partnership within the group, taking into account the priorities outlined under India’s BRICS chairmanship this year.”

In the group photo of the BRICS envoys posted by the ministry, Indian ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar was seen standing in the centre next to Lavrov.

“Over the working lunch the discussion focused on current global issues, highlighting the importance of preserving the UN’s central role,” the release said.

BRICS-plus envoys stressed the need for joint efforts to reform the global governance system and enhance the influence of countries representing the Global Majority in international decision-making.

They also expressed shared commitment to raising BRICS’ international profile and strengthening coordination among its members in key multilateral fora.

BRICS has emerged as an influential group representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

Last week, India presented to the BRICS nations its priorities for its chairship under the theme ‘building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability’.

The focus areas were apprised to the member nations at the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas from February 9 to 10 in New Delhi. PTI

