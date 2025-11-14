Lavrov, Jaishankar to hold talks on bilateral, international issues on Nov 17 in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], November 14 (ANI): Russia announced on Friday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss "upcoming political contacts, key bilateral & international issues" with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on November 17 in Moscow.

In a post shared on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said, "On November 17, negotiations will be held in Moscow between Sergey Lavrov & India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar."

The ministry added that the talks will focus on "upcoming political contacts, key bilateral & international issues," signalling sustained engagement between the two sides.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/1989290966298353926?s=20

This announcement comes on the back of a series of recent diplomatic exchanges.

Jaishankar and Lavrov last met on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York on September 27, reflecting the continuity of their high-level interactions.

Recalling that meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East."

Building on this momentum, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev visited India in September, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit in December. (ANI)

