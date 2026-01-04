"Law of the jungle prevails": Tharoor, Singhvi share opinion on US action in Venezuela

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have weighed in on the United States' action in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Reacting to the developments, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said international law and the United Nations Charter had been ignored for some time, and now law of the Jungle prevails.

In a post on X, he wrote, "International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. 'Might is Right' is the new creed."

International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. “Might is Right” is the new creed. https://t.co/0g7nll3J7e — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 4, 2026

Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the action a return to imperial-style politics. He wrote on X, "Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, & sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2 weak, UN should shut shop. world deserves rules, not lunatic rulers."

Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, &sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2weak, UN shd shut shop. world deserves rules, nt lunatic rulers — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 4, 2026

The opinions came after the United States carried out major airstrikes in Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday (local time) and captured Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife.

The US military operation has drawn strong reactions globally. Countries including China, Russia, France and Iran have criticised and condemned the US action.

Amid the growing uncertainty, India on Saturday issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Venezuela. The Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel and urged those already in the country to remain cautious.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: [cons.caracas@mea.gov.in](mailto:cons.caracas@mea.gov.in) or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro and his wife were captured in Caracas during a night-time US military operation and would face trial in the United States. He said they have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York.

Addressing a press conference in Florida, Trump said, "No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night."

"It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," he added.

According to an unsealed indictment shared by US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on X, Maduro and Flores face multiple statutory charges linked to alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.

The capture of Maduro comes at a time of sharply rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela. (ANI)

