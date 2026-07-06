Lawlessness in Islamabad: Pak Air Force officer shot dead while rescuing woman from abduction

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Highlighting the collapsing law and order situation in the capital city, a Pakistan Air Force Group Captain was gunned down in broad daylight after he attempted to stop a woman from being abducted in Islamabad, according to Pakistan's Samaa TV.

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The brazen criminal incident occurred at Shaheen Chowk, a prominent intersection within the operational limits of the Margalla Police Station. The victim, identified as Group Captain Asim Tariq, was driving along Ninth Avenue when he witnessed a motorcyclist aggressively attempting to abduct a woman by forcing her onto his vehicle.

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According to Samaa TV, Tariq immediately intervened on humanitarian grounds to thwart the kidnapping, providing the woman with a vital window of time to escape to the opposite side of the road.

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However, during the ensuing altercation, the armed suspect, identified as Saad, verbally abused the military officer before pulling out a firearm and opening fire. Tariq suffered fatal bullet wounds and died on the spot, while the shooter successfully fled the crime scene.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation and are collecting forensic evidence from the site.

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Citing the victimised woman's official statement, Samaa TV reported that the perpetrator was her workplace colleague who had initially offered to drop her off at work. However, he intentionally diverted the vehicle down an alternative route in a calculated bid to kidnap her.

The situation turned violent when she resisted, forcing the passing Air Force officer to intervene to protect her from the assault.

Following the massive security lapse in the heart of the capital, Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, demanded an immediate report from the Islamabad police chief and ordered security forces to track down and apprehend the absconding criminal. (ANI)

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