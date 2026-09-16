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Home / World / Lawmakers raise healthcare, education concerns in PoGB

Lawmakers raise healthcare, education concerns in PoGB

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Gilgit [PoGB], September 16 (ANI): Lawmakers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have raised concerns over gaps in healthcare and education facilities, particularly in remote and developing areas, and called for government intervention to address the issues.

During proceedings of the PoGB Assembly, members highlighted growing pressure on healthcare infrastructure in the Skardu region, citing an increasing population as well as the rising influx of tourists.

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Member of the PoGB Assembly Kazim Maisam said the Regional Headquarters Hospital (RHQ) in Skardu is facing the burden of serving people from across the Baltistan region along with tourists visiting the area during the season.

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He pointed to a shortage of medical facilities at the hospital and said that although construction of a Burn Centre had been completed, adequate human resources and other necessary facilities were still unavailable.

Maisam also raised concerns over the upgradation of the Benazir Shaheed Memorial Hospital in Gamba Skardu, saying that its capacity expansion from 10 beds to 30 beds remained limited to a contractual arrangement.

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The healthcare concerns were raised amid broader allegations that Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan continues to face neglect, underdevelopment and inadequate representation, with lawmakers seeking improvements in basic public services.

Education was another key issue discussed during the Assembly proceedings.

Lawmakers called for better educational facilities in backward and remote areas of PoGB and sought government follow-up on pending proposals related to higher-level courses.

Member of the PoGB Assembly Sohail Abbas said students in backward areas should have access to educational facilities covering both Bachelor of Science (B.S.) and Master of Science (M.S.) levels.

He said that during the previous session of the PoGB Assembly, only the B.S. level had been addressed, and urged the concerned minister to follow up on an application that had already been passed.

Abbas also appealed to the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition to address the issue, saying that there would be no financial implications if vendors were unable to be engaged.

He said resolving the matter would help address difficulties faced by students in PoGB.

The concerns raised by lawmakers highlight continuing demands for improved healthcare infrastructure, staffing and educational opportunities across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, particularly in remote areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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