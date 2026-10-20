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Home / World / Lawyers boycott courts across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over governor’s rule

Lawyers boycott courts across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over governor’s rule

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ANI
Updated At : 02:54 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Peshawar [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Lawyers across Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province boycotted court proceedings on Monday following a call by the K-P Bar Council to protest the imposition of governor’s rule and an emergency in the province, The Express Tribune reported.

The province-wide boycott disrupted routine judicial proceedings, with lawyers staying away from courts in several districts, affecting hearings and the disposal of cases. The protest was organised to register the legal community’s opposition to the federal government’s decision.

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According to The Express Tribune, the K-P Bar Council termed the imposition of governor’s rule and the emergency unconstitutional and illegal, urging the federal government to withdraw the decision immediately.

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The legal body maintained that the measures raised serious concerns regarding their compliance with constitutional provisions and legal procedures. It called on the federal government to reconsider its decision and reverse the measures to address questions surrounding their validity.

The boycott followed the Bar Council’s appeal to lawyers across the province to suspend court appearances in opposition to the federal government’s move. Lawyers responded to the call by remaining absent from court proceedings, resulting in disruptions to regular judicial business in multiple districts.

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As reported by The Express Tribune, the protest reflected the legal fraternity’s objections to the emergency and governor’s rule, with the Bar Council pressing authorities to resolve the issue in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Meanwhile, the imposition of governor’s rule and the emergency has also been challenged before the Peshawar High Court through multiple petitions.

The petitioners have questioned the constitutional validity of the measures and sought the annulment of the relevant government notifications and parliamentary resolutions. Their petitions have brought the dispute before the High Court, seeking judicial intervention over the federal government’s decision, the report said.

The latest developments highlight growing political and constitutional tensions in Pakistan, where government decisions continue to face resistance from different sections of society. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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