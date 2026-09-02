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Home / World / Leaders align on AI, climate, security at SCO Summit

Leaders align on AI, climate, security at SCO Summit

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:13 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Sep 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose for a group photo with heads of state at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek on Tuesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)
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The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday adopted the Bishkek Declaration, along with four memoranda of understanding and more than 20 decisions and statements, with several India-backed initiatives finding place in the outcome document.

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The declaration, adopted at the 26th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek, endorsed the inclusion of English as an official and working language of the grouping and welcomed the holding of the SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum in India this autumn.

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It also backed the regular holding of the SCO Young Scientists Forum and noted the contribution of the SCO Young Authors Conference — both initiatives promoted by India as part of its push for greater youth and knowledge-based engagement.

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The declaration also echoed India’s emphasis on scientific, technical and innovation partnerships. On security, the document called for international action against terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists. The leaders also backed the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as a basis for developing dialogue, an initiative associated with India’s multilateral diplomacy.

Security a key priority: Xi

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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the members to make security a key priority and crack down on terrorism.

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