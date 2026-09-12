Leaders from Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Burundi and Cuba arrive in New Delhi for BRICS summit

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): As India gears up to host the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, several heads of state and other leaders have arrived in New Delhi to attend.

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the arrival of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye.

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Additionally, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has also touched down in New Delhi to mark her presence at the BRICS summit.

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In a series of posts on X, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the distinguished leaders and recognised the event as key to strengthening bilateral ties while empowering the Global South.

Welcoming Philippine President, Jaiswal noted his attendance in the capacity of the chair of ASEAN 2026. He added that President Marcos Jr was recieved by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel.

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"Warm welcome to the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr @bongbongmarcos as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of @ASEAN. He was received by MOS @AnupriyaSPatel," he wrote.

Highlighting the importance of the Philippines in India's Act East policy and the partnership between India and ASEAN, Jaiswal wrote, "An important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, India and ASEAN maintain a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focused on trade, maritime security and regional connectivity in the Indo-Pacific."

Warm welcome to President of Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr @bongbongmarcos as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of @ASEAN. He was received by MOS @AnupriyaSPatel. An important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy,… pic.twitter.com/CVL8hJ1UMb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026

In another post, Jaiswal extended a welcome to the Indonesian President and expressed hopes for advancement in bilateral cooperation in development and prosperity.

He was recieved by Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Dubey.

"Extending warm greetings to President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia, on his arrival to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS @satishdubeyy at the airport. We look forward to advancing our shared vision of greater cooperation, development and prosperity," Jaiswal wrote.

Extending warm greetings to President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia, on his arrival to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS @satishdubeyy at the airport. We look forward to advancing our shared vision of greater cooperation, development and… pic.twitter.com/SanzqGHLvx — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026

Additionally, the MEA spokesperson highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Thailand as he welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on his arrival ahead of BRICS.

"Warmly welcome Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow @SihasakPh as he arrives to participate in the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi. India and Thailand share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership anchored in age-old links. The visit will further deepen and advance this multifaceted partnership," he wrote.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2098458217923879413

Jaiswal also announced the arrival of the Cuban Foreign Minister and underscored the "warm and friendly" bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla of Cuba on his arrival in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit. India and Cuba share warm and friendly ties. As partners in the Global South, we are working together to advance shared priorities," he wrote on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2098476142013612374

Jaiswal further extended a warm welcome to Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is representing the African Union at the New Delhi summit.

"Delighted to welcome President Évariste Ndayishimiye @GeneralNeva of Burundi as he arrives in New Delhi to represent the African Union @_AfricanUnion at the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by MoS @BjpVarma. India and the African Union are deeply engaged in advancing shared priorities of the Global South," the MEA spokesperson wrote.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2098443129804501377?s=20

In another post, highlighting the significance of the WTO Director-General's attendance at the BRICS summit to advance dialogue on trade and development, Jaiswal wrote, "A special welcome to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala, Director-General of @wtoto the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Her participation in the Summit will advance the dialogue on inclusive trade and development, and on ensuring that the global trading system delivers for all."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2098483042339942886

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)

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