Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Maryam Riaz Wattoo, the sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has claimed that Bushra had to go on a hunger strike inside prison to be allowed to meet her family, ARY News reported.

Maryam said Bushra continues to face "difficult and unlawful" conditions in prison. "The ceiling of her cell is leaking, there is live current in the electric board, rats are roaming inside, and electricity cuts last up to two days," she claimed.

Speaking on ARY News programme Eleventh Hour, Maryam said Bushra was finally allowed to see her family, but only after repeated appeals for more than a month. "The family was forced to wait outside the prison for hours before being allowed inside," she added.

She further claimed that Bushra's health has deteriorated. "Bushra Bibi has become very weak and lost almost 15 kilograms of weight," Maryam said, while adding that her sister's morale "remains intact."

Maryam alleged that Bushra has been denied bail in several cases and has also not been permitted to meet her husband and PTI leader Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate, Dawn reported.

"Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate," PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday. He further said that Imran has requested five names to decide on his nominee for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly,

The allegations come as both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi remain in jail facing multiple cases, while PTI continues to accuse the government of political victimisation, according to ARY News. (ANI)

