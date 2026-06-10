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Home / World / "Leave our region if you want to be safe": Iran warns US amid escalating tensions

"Leave our region if you want to be safe": Iran warns US amid escalating tensions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 10 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) warned the United States, saying it should "leave" the Persian Gulf region for its safety.

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He said Iran's armed forces would respond to any attack or threat and added that "intruding outsiders" in the Persian Gulf have faced dire consequences in history.

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In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders."

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This comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces have begun launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to what it described as "unjustified Iranian aggression" following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief as a "proportional response" to the incident.

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In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), the official account of US Central Command shared, "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that an Iranian strike claimed to have downed a US Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that both pilots were safe and uninjured, and warned that Washington would "respond" to the attack.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

His remarks came amid a fresh escalation of hostilities involving strikes between Iran and Israel, including attacks on an Iranian petrochemical facility and reported targeting of Israeli military bases. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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