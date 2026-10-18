Lebanese military delegation to attend Tampa talks on October 20, seek end of Israeli escalation

Beirut [Lebanon], October 18 (ANI): Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced on Saturday that a Lebanese military delegation will participate in key security talks in Tampa, Florida, on October 20 to present Beirut’s demands for an immediate end to Israeli military escalation.

The announcement came during high-level discussions between President Aoun and a visiting French delegation led by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

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During the meeting, the Lebanese leader outlined critical national priorities regarding border stability, international peacekeeping mandates, internal security enforcement, and structural economic reforms.

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President Aoun strongly condemned ongoing Israeli actions along the southern border, warning that continued hostilities violate prior agreements and obstruct state force deployment.

“Israel continues its attacks on southern villages and towns, bulldozing operations, destruction of homes, and preventing farmers from accessing their lands, and has not adhered to the provisions of the framework agreement reached under American sponsorship,” the Lebanese Presidency wrote in a post on X.

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He added that “the continuation of the occupation and tension in the south prevents the Lebanese Army from deploying to the international southern border, in implementation of Resolution 1701.”

Addressing the future of international peacekeeping forces ahead of their planned 2027 drawdown, President Aoun urged international partners to prevent a security vacuum.

“Lebanon wishes to extend the mandate of the international forces or their continuation in their security tasks during the year 2027, designated for their withdrawal, and welcomes, if that proves difficult, any formula that ensures an international presence in the south, prevents a vacuum, and places the Lebanese Army in direct contact with the Israeli Army in the occupied areas," the post read.

He emphasised that Beirut “welcomes any French effort within the United Nations and the Security Council to reach a formula consistent with Lebanon's desire to prevent any vacuum.”

Turning to domestic law enforcement, President Aoun reiterated the government's commitment to disarming unauthorised groups and enforcing the rule of law across the country.

“The army and other security forces implement government decisions regarding the extension of state authority, preventing armed manifestations, confiscating weapons and ammunition, and violators are referred to the judiciary, which performs its duty in applying the laws and decisions of the political authority," he wrote.

To sustain these internal operations, Aoun called for urgent international backing to properly equip state forces.

He stated, “Strengthening the army and equipping it with the necessary gear is essential to enable it and the other security forces to carry out the tasks entrusted to them, and we hope for the convening soon of the international conference to support the army and internal security forces, especially following the positive atmosphere of the preparatory conference in Paris last month.”

Expressing gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for backing key infrastructure and security initiatives, Aoun highlighted the deep historical relationship between the two nations.

“President Aoun thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his decision to resume French commercial flights to Beirut, and for his support of the inclusion of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli in the 'IMEC Economic Corridor Ports Club,' as well as his role in establishing a European mission to provide advisory and support services to the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces for a period of three years," the Lebanese presidency wrote.

“France's positions express the depth of the deeply rooted historical relations between Lebanon and France, and we hope for the continuation of the French presence in the interest of the two friendly countries," it added.

Reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to financial stability and regional alignment, he noted, “We are continuing work to accomplish the economic and financial reforms approved by the government and referred to the Chamber of Deputies. Lebanon is a natural strategic partner for European countries, because its security and stability are part of the security and stability of these countries.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot delivered assurances from Paris, reiterating France's steadfast support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and ceasefire agreements.

“Conveying the greetings of President Emmanuel Macron and his confirmation of France's standing by Lebanon's side and its continuation in providing support to it in all areas, in cooperation with European partners," the post read.

“France's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, and security is steadfast, and it is committed to working for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on June 26, 2026, and Security Council Resolution 1701," it added.

Underlining the necessity of establishing a durable security architecture to avoid volatility in the south, Barrot added, “The necessity of establishing a new international structure to support Lebanon's sovereignty and assist in the redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and to avoid the emergence of a security vacuum that could have serious consequences, with France prepared to fully assume its role in this framework.”

He concluded by stressing “the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the essential reforms necessary for the country's recovery, and France's readiness to mobilise its capabilities and respond to urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon.” (ANI)

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