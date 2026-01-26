DT
Home / World / Lebanon files UN complaint against Israel's daily ceasefire violations

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israel's daily ceasefire violations

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Beirut [Lebanon], January 26 (ANI): Lebanon has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) accusing Israel of repeated breaches of the November 2024 ceasefire and violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, reported Al Jazeera.

The complaint, submitted on Monday (local time) through Lebanon's permanent mission to the UN in New York, documents what Beirut says were 2,036 Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty during October, November and December 2025, based on monthly tallies of 542, 691 and 803 incidents.

Beirut called on the Security Council to press Israel to "completely withdraw to beyond the internationally recognised borders", cease its attacks, and release Lebanese prisoners held by Israeli forces, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The filing came a day after a new round of Israeli air strikes across southern Lebanon, which killed at least two people, according to the ministry.

Despite the ceasefire deal that ended major hostilities in late 2024, the Lebanese government said the Israeli military has continued near-daily attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians since the truce took effect, Al Jazeera reported.

The complaint also noted that Israel still occupies five points inside Lebanese territory, hindering reconstruction and the return of displaced residents.

Beirut urged the council to demand an end to Israeli attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and to support the force's efforts "to bring security and stability to the region," Al Jazeera reported.

The Lebanese government has previously filed similar complaints, but officials say such diplomatic efforts have not halted the violations they allege. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

