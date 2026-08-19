Lebanon: Over 8,50,000 displaced return amid lack of services, widespread disruption

Geneva [Switzerland], August 19 (ANI): Amid continued tensions in West Asia, a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has observed that about 8,50,000 displaced persons have returned to areas of origin; however, the crisis remains far from over as humanitarian agencies remain underfunded, thereby posing challenges to restoring livelihoods and rehabilitating infrastructure.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Tuesday, the UNHCR underlined that, despite declared ceasefire arrangements, fresh Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon over the weekend triggered a new wave of displacement, with hundreds of families fleeing northward in search of safety. These movements add to an already protracted displacement crisis, increasing uncertainty for communities attempting to make their way home.

Advertisement

"Around 860,000 people are reported to have returned to their areas of origin, while some 360,000 people remain displaced, including at least 22,000 people living in collective shelters. Others report living with relatives or in overcrowded rented apartments," UNHCR said.

Advertisement

There were more than 1 million people displaced inside Lebanon during the peak of the conflict. Many families remain unable to return to their homes due to extensive debris, insecurity, lack of access to their communities, and widespread damage to infrastructure, resulting in strained or non-functioning health, water and electricity services.

The organisation has highlighted how humanitarian agencies are also facing severe resource shortages, limiting their ability to assist displaced people and those attempting to return.

Advertisement

"The revised Lebanon inter-agency Flash Appeal of $639.9 million is only 48 per cent funded. The inter-agency appeal includes some $94.2 million for UNHCR relief efforts. Overall, UNHCR's Lebanon operation is only 24 per cent funded against total requirements of US$472.3 million for 2026," the post said.

Noting how many people undertake repeated "go-and-see" visits before deciding whether return is safe or feasible, while others continue to move between areas of displacement and origin, the UNHCR said that as a result, the distinction between those who have returned and those who remain displaced has become increasingly blurred.

Underlining the fragile security situation in Lebanon, the UNHCR said that the humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of people remain immense. It said that despite a decrease in the intensity of hostilities, airstrikes continue to put many lives at risk with movement restrictions, military activity and risks related to explosive remnants of war continuing to affect large parts of southern Lebanon and the Bekaa, posing threats to safety and preventing sustainable solutions for conflict-affected communities.

The UNHCR urged for sustained support as displaced families, returnees and affected communities face significant challenges in rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, rehabilitating infrastructure and achieving sustainable recovery. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)