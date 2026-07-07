Lebanon President Aoun to meet US counterpart Trump at White House before July end

Beirut [Lebanon], July 7 (ANI): Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is preparing to travel to the White House before the end of July to meet US President Donald Trump in a visit aimed at advancing the framework agreement with Israel signed on June 26, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

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The visit follows a 17-minute phone call on July 5 between the two leaders that Aoun described as "good".

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As cited by Al Jazeera, in an interview with Lebanese daily An-Nahar, Aoun acknowledged that the framework agreement is "not ideal", but that the Lebanese government's acceptance of it reflects the facts on the ground and the current balance of power in the south, which favours Israel.

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"This is a framework, not an agreement with Israel... No one should bet on the Lebanese army's division, and I will not let my people die," Aoun said, adding that the deal would not stop Lebanon from pursuing its rights and recovering occupied land.

As cited by Al Jazeera, he also said the phased security transition would begin with a pilot deployment in Zawtar in the Nabatieh district, testing a model in which the Lebanese army takes exclusive control of specific towns to facilitate incremental Israeli military withdrawals. The comment comes amid concern that Israel could strike the nearby Ali Al-Taher hill.

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Aoun said Lebanese officials had asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure the hill remains under Lebanese army control, and that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to the proposal.

He also defended Lebanon's decision to send a minister to the funeral of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by saying that "Our diplomatic relations with Iran continue and are not severed."

Earlier on July 4, Lebanese President Josesh Aoun called on the US to "continue to stand firmly" with Lebanon's "just and legitimate causes," expressing hopes for stability and security in West Asia amid the ongoing regional tensions.

The Lebanese presidency, in a post on X, stated that Aoun sent a congratulatory message to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on the occasion of the 250th Independence Day of the US and extended wishes for success, prosperity and progress.

The Presidency stated that Aoun commended his efforts in attempting to bring stability to West Asia and called for the US's support in "turning the pages" on wars, tragedy and pain.

"President Aoun said in his cable: 'There is no doubt that the history of the relationship between Lebanon and the United States of America is ancient and deeply rooted, as ancient as the human and social principles and values that united their vision, and today it is returning with strength thanks to your insistence and tireless efforts to restore stability and security to the Middle East in general, and to Lebanon in particular. And we, while appreciating your efforts in this regard, call upon you to continue to stand firmly by Lebanon's just and legitimate causes, and by its institutions, army, and people, so that we may turn the page on wars, tragedies, and pain and open a new page of hope, peace, and stability," the post stated.

لمناسبة الذكرى ال٢٥٠ لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة الاميركية، وجه رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون برقية تهنئة إلى الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب تمنى فيها له وللشعب الاميركي الصديق التوفيق والازدهار والمزيد من التقدم والنجاح. وقال الرئيس عون في برقيته : " لا شك ان تاريخ العلاقة بين… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, on the same day, US President Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week after his return from the NATO summit, Axios reported.

"We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself.

According to the report, the proposed meeting would be the first between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu presented a plan for a joint war against Iran.

The development follows last month's US President Donald Trump's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, describing the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accusing him of ingratitude, according to an Axios report.

Axios reported that the differences between the two leaders have widened in recent months, with disagreements over regional security, Iran and domestic political priorities.

The developments follow the formal signing of the trilateral framework agreement by the United States, Israel and Lebanon on June 26.

The accord, concluded after several days of intense deliberations in Washington, represents a major breakthrough aimed at ceasing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, though officials from both sides termed it merely an initial step towards a wider settlement.

While the structural framework establishes a roadmap towards a future peace agreement, specific details have been kept confidential. (ANI)

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