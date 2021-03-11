Lebanon votes

Women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their vote in the parliamentary elections in Beirut on Sunday
The elections, the first since 2018, are being seen as a test whether Iran-backed Hezbollah can retain majority. Reuters
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings