DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Legacy of non-violence": Envoys from Singapore, Germany, Denmark honor Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

"Legacy of non-violence": Envoys from Singapore, Germany, Denmark honor Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Diplomats from Singapore, Germany and Denmark paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, taking to social media to highlight his enduring legacy of non-violence, human dignity and environmental stewardship.

In a message posted on X, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended greetings to the nation while reflecting on his visit to the world’s largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji’s life, Dandi Kutir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

“Wishing everyone a peaceful #GandhiJayanti! Recalling my previous visits to Dandi Kutir in #Gandhinagar, #Gujarat, the world’s largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji’s life. A good day to commemorate his legacy of nonviolence, civil rights, and freedom,” Simon Wong stated.

Advertisement

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/2105864333943333315?s=20

German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck underscored the global relevance of Gandhi's philosophy, recalling his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in 2019.

Advertisement

“As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday today, I fondly remember my visit to Sabarmati Ashram in 2019. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of Gandhiji’s message of non-violence and respect for human dignity - values that remain as relevant today as ever across the globe,” Wieck said.

https://x.com/GermanAmbIndia/status/2105854070611423563?s=20

Connecting Gandhi’s teachings to modern climate and sustainability goals, Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen highlighted the alignment between Gandhian philosophy and bilateral ecological initiatives.

“On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I am reminded of one of his most important quotes: 'The Earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to hand it over to them at least as it was handed over to us,'” Kristensen noted.

He added that the principle “nice encapsulates the essence of the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India,” while sharing pictures from his recent visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

https://x.com/DenmarkinIndia/status/2105845124349743160?s=20

These tributes come as people across India and around the world celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and his foundational role in championing non-violence and global peace.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is commemorated across the country through various programmes and activities

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a central role in the struggle against British rule. He advocated non-violence (ahimsa), truth and peaceful resistance, and led several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement.

The day is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence, after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts