Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / "Legal matter, will be dealt with accordingly: MEA on Sheikh Hasina's extradition

"Legal matter, will be dealt with accordingly: MEA on Sheikh Hasina's extradition

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:22 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India on Friday maintained that the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a "legal matter" that will be handled accordingly, even as it reiterated its desire for a "positive, constructive and forward-looking" relationship with Dhaka following the postponement of bilateral consular talks.

Responding to media queries during a weekly briefing amid demands from Dhaka for the ousted leader's return, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal kept New Delhi's position brief and anchored in due process.

"Extradition is a legal matter and it will be dealt with accordingly," Jaiswal said.

Addressing the broader trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations, particularly after the fifth round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue scheduled in Dhaka for November 17–18 was postponed, Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi continues to engage with Dhaka across multiple institutional frameworks.

Advertisement

"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under structured mechanisms in areas such as trade, railways, water resources and border management, among others," he stated.

Confirming that the postponed consular talks will be rescheduled, the spokesperson noted that revised travel arrangements will be on the agenda once both sides finalise a date.

"The next round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue, which will also take up matters relating to revised travel arrangements, will be held on a mutually convenient date. India remains ready to discuss all matters and bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level. The Consular Dialogue will be held on a mutually convenient date," Jaiswal added.

Advertisement

This comes as Hasina, who is residing in India, has asked for her passport and national ID card back from the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate her planned return to the country in December, which the ruling BNP has described as a political stunt, saying that this kind of move misleads the public and aims to create instability in the country.

They believe Sheikh Hasina won’t succeed in this attempt, noting that the people of Bangladesh ousted her through a mass uprising, that her time in politics is over, and that legal action will be taken against her.

"Sheikh Hasina is making these moves, such as asking for her passport, to create instability. These actions have been rejected by the people of Bangladesh; she carried out mass killings in Bangladesh and took refuge in India. There is already a national consensus in Bangladesh that Sheikh Hasina’s political role here has been rejected. She is accused of crimes against humanity, as well as abductions, murders, and other serious offences. Therefore, she has no chance of entering politics in Bangladesh anymore", Khsirul Kabir Khokon MP, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), told ANI over the phone.

Advertisement

"Unable to tolerate these positive changes, she is making political stunts and making baseless statements. She has no future in Bangladeshi politics—people have already rejected her. Politically, she is a dead horse," Khokon said.

This marks her first such communication since fleeing to India in August 2024 following a deadly uprising that ended her 15-year rule. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts