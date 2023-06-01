Legislation to suspend US debt limit advances to House of Representatives

Washington, May 31

Legislation brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling and achieve new federal spending cuts passed an important hurdle late on Tuesday, advancing to the full House of Representatives for debate and an expected vote on passage on Wednesday.

Will pass the bill We’re going to pass the Bill. It’s the most conservative deal we’ve ever had. Kevin McCarthy, speaker

The House Rules Committee, voted 7-6 to approve the rules allowing debate by the full chamber. Two committee Republicans, Representatives Chip Roy and Ralph Norman, bucked their leadership by opposing the bill.

Their opposition underscored the need for Democrats to help pass the measure in the House, which is controlled by Republicans with a narrow 222-213 majority.

House passage would send the bill to the Senate. The measure needs congressional approval before June 5, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in US history.

The bill will become law, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a much-anticipated vote in the chamber on the measure, which if passed would then go to the Senate for a vote. — Reuters