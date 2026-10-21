"Legitimate and enormous anger": French union leader calls on PM Lecornu to respond to protesters' demands

Paris [France], October 21 (ANI): French trade union leader Sophie Binet has urged Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to respond to the demands of workers and young protesters, warning that there was “legitimate and enormous anger” in the country.

Her remarks come amid nationwide demonstrations over rising living costs, deteriorating school conditions and declining public services, France 24 reported.

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Binet, secretary-general of the left-wing General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union, made the remarks during an interview with RTL radio, calling on the government to address the concerns driving the protests.

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Lecornu “needs to respond to the demands” of unions and young protesters, Binet said, as the movement that began among students and teachers has expanded into a broader campaign seeking better wages, improved education and stronger public services.

The CGT is demanding an increase in the minimum wage, salary hikes in line with inflation and adequate funding for schools and public services.

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Her remarks come as the French government tightens security ahead of fresh demonstrations scheduled for October 24. Lecornu has promised a “massive” police deployment, while authorities have extended curfews and increased security measures following days of violent unrest.

According to CBS News, the latest measures followed an admission by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez that authorities had underestimated the unrest and lost control in some cities during Saturday's demonstrations.

More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. The violence included the burning of a historic town hall in Limoges and widespread looting and damage to businesses.

Overnight curfews have been imposed around Paris' Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district, with similar restrictions introduced in Lyon and other cities. Authorities extended the measures after Paris and Lyon reported no major incidents on Monday night.

President Emmanuel Macron, in an address on Sunday, said the government would listen to protesters' concerns while ensuring that those responsible for rioting and looting faced legal consequences.

The protests began in mid-September when high school students and teachers in Paris' suburbs demanded action on overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and teacher shortages. Trade unions and Yellow Vest activists subsequently joined the movement, broadening it into a nationwide campaign against rising living costs and declining public services.

The government has announced plans to deploy more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools most in need and authorised several hundred additional hires. However, financial pressures and political divisions have complicated efforts to introduce wider reforms.

France's public debt stood at nearly 3.6 trillion euros at the end of June, equivalent to 119 per cent of its annual economic output, CBS News reported. The government expects the fiscal deficit to reach 5.4 per cent of economic output this year and aims to reduce it to 5 per cent in 2027. (ANI)

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