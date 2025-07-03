Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 3 (ANI): The anticipation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Trinidad and Tobago is palpable, with the President of the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC), Deoroop Teemal, describing the "level of excitement" as "exceedingly high" on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI as the Prime Minister is en route to the Caribbean nation, Teemal highlighted the visit's potential to deepen the relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago and that the visit would act as a "catalyst" for a much "deeper foundation" between the two nations.

"The level of excitement is exceedingly high. It is definitely going to strengthen the relationship because our relationship with India has been unbroken... I would say it's going to catalyse. It will be a catalyst for a much deeper foundation to be established," he stated.

PM Modi's visit to the island nation is part of his five-nation tour, which spans from July 2 to July 9 and includes a stop in Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to July 4.

The Prime Minister's visit to Trinidad and Tobago will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations.

As per Teemal, the NCIC has been instrumental in preserving and promoting Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly the Bhojpuri traditions from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"We have made efforts to preserve the traditions that came over to our forefathers, primarily Bhojpuri traditions from UP and Bihar. However, in addition to that, we have also sought to promote and propagate Indian culture here," he explained.

He noted that there was a mix of tradition as the culture evolved and much was influenced by Bollywood cinema.

"What has evolved is a mixture. Some of it was heavily influenced by the Bollywood cinema in the early days. Bollywood cinema actually played a significant role in preserving Indian culture here. Because when the movies, even the silent movies from the golden era, came here, people were able to connect and be reminded of the nostalgia that was there," Teemal added.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening bilateral ties.

The PM is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

