Lhakpa Tsering hails Dalai Lama, says "not only religious leader but also peace promoter across world"

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration was marked with great enthusiasm, with the Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Government in Exile, Lhakpa Tsering highlighting the Tibetan spiritual leader's 14th Dalai Lama's contributions to global peace and harmony.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Lhakpa Tsering said, "He is not only a religious leader but also a peace promoter across the world, and he usually promotes human value, religious harmony, Tibetan culture, and ancient Indian traditions."

The celebration underscores the long-standing relationship between India and Tibet, with the Deputy CM of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, saying, "India and Tibet have a long relationship and history in culture and tradition." Lhakpa Tsering also acknowledged India's support, stating, "India was the first country to welcome us when we crossed the borders."

Advertisement

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, along with other dignitaries and well-wishers, attended the celebration.

Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala on Sunday with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Advertisement

Speaking before a gathering at the Tsuglagkhang temple, he reflected on his spiritual journey and urged everyone to follow a path of kindness and selflessness.

In his speech, the Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of love, unity and service to others. "As far as I am concerned, I have a human life. As humans, it is natural for us to have love in our hearts for one another and to help one another. Since we came from a country where the Buddhist religion and spirituality have spread, there is a strong sense of brotherhood and sisterhood amongst us. The main practice is, as said in the Bodhisattva way of life -- considering all beings as my friends and relatives, and I always think of serving beings with the best of my abilities," he said.

He thanked the gathering for attending the celebration with joy and warmth. "Today, my dear Dharma friends, and to all my friends, I wish to say that it is my 90th birthday celebration, and you have happily and with great excitement gathered here and with joy in our hearts. I would like to thank you for that. So, on this 90th birthday celebration of mine, you have come here with great joy in your heart. So thank you," he said.

On the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's birthday, heartfelt messages poured in from world leaders, politicians, lawmakers, and artists in a video compiled by Tibet TV, which is run by the Tibetan government-in-exile, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)