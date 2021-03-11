'Liberal world order' under serious threat, says Joe Biden

Washington, May 1
The "liberal world order" that laid the foundation for global peace, stability and prosperity since World War II is now under "serious assault", US President Joe Biden has said as he joined the White House correspondents in celebrating freedom of press and speech.
Joined by over 2,500 celebrated guests from across the US – from polity, bureaucracy, entertainment and corporate sectors – Biden became the first US president in six years to attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner on Saturday.
While the event was cancelled in the last two years due to Covid restrictions, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump did not attend the function in the first three years.
“This is the first time a president has attended in six years — it's understandable — we had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid. Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year — now that would really have been a real coup,” Biden said as he went serious on the threat that democracy is facing globally.
“We're in a time when what we so long taken for granted is facing the gravest of threats. and I'm being deadly earnest,” Biden said in his maiden address to the WHCA Dinner as the president of the United States.
Taking a dig at Trump, Biden said American democracy cannot be run as a reality show.
