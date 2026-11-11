Liberia-flagged tanker carrying 6 Indians seafarers attacked in Persian Gulf, one Indian injured: Sonowal

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on November 10, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it came under attack.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination," the Union Minister said.

He further stated that the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe and accounted for.

Advertisement

"The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns for commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in West Asia, with repeated attacks on vessels navigating strategically important maritime routes.

Earlier, on November 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers.

Advertisement

He also confirmed that five Indian nationals had been killed in attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, while two others remained missing.

Separately, an Indian seafarer, identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, was killed when a commercial vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman. The remaining 13 Indian nationals were rescued, and the government was working to facilitate their repatriation.

Jaiswal reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

Advertisement

He stressed that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and guaranteed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)