DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Liechtenstein backs India’s UNSC bid; both nations condemn Pahalgam attack, cross-border terrorism

Liechtenstein backs India’s UNSC bid; both nations condemn Pahalgam attack, cross-border terrorism

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:07 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India and Liechtenstein have unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, along with the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, while the European principality has communicated its willingness to back India’s bid for a non-permanent berth on the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29.

Both nations formalised these pledges in a Joint Statement released on Tuesday during the State Visit of Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois, who serves as the European nation’s Acting Head of State.

Advertisement

"The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, and stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice," the Joint Statement noted.

Advertisement

The two governments further emphasised the significance of global collaboration in tackling terrorist financing.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois for Liechtenstein’s readiness to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the term 2028-29," the statement added.

Advertisement

Endorsing the necessity for restructuring the UN Security Council to render it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, the two leaders resolved to cooperate closely on efforts to reform and strengthen multilateral bodies, notably through initiatives such as UN80.

Additionally, both parties concurred that the governance of Artificial Intelligence ought to derive strength from international legal frameworks, including human rights law, aiming to enrich lives, empower citizens and drive sustainable development.

Prince Alois formally invited Prime Minister Modi to undertake a bilateral visit to Liechtenstein at a mutually convenient time.

Concurrently, New Delhi acknowledged receipt of a draft Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement forwarded by Liechtenstein, with both administrations signalling openness to evaluating such a pact to instil enhanced legal certainty and stability for commercial enterprises and investors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts