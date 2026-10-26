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Home / World / Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in New Delhi on state visit: mea

Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in New Delhi on state visit: mea

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi on Monday as part of his ongoing state visit to India, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that the visit would provide renewed impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the MEA said, “A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement. H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS @jayantrld at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations.”

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Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai earlier on Monday before travelling to Vadodara as part of his state visit. He is accompanied by his spouse, Hereditary Princess Sophie, along with a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising industry leaders.

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The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement, with a focus on expanding diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the MEA, the official engagements in New Delhi include a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are also scheduled to call on the Hereditary Prince. He is further scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The state visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025.

India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 and marked the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties in 2023.

Prince Alois had earlier visited New Delhi in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. He has also visited India in 2010 and 2018.

The delegation is scheduled to conclude its state visit and depart India on Wednesday, according to the MEA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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