Life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Consulate General of India in Chicago

A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Chicago by India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

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Vivekananda, a prominent philosopher-thinker who spread the teachings of Vedanta and Yoga across the world, is best known in the US for his landmark speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893.

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In April this year, the first-ever life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled in Seattle, in Washington state. The monument was the first installation of Swami Vivekananda to be hosted by a city government anywhere in the US.

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In a social media post, Kwatra said he is proud to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda whose timeless message of service and universal harmony lives on in all of us.

"Proud to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at our Chicago Consulate — a generous gift from our diaspora. His timeless message of service and universal harmony lives on in all of us. Grateful for the chance to connect with our vibrant community," he said.

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The unveiling ceremony was followed by a discussion attended by elected officials, diaspora associations and community leaders.

The event featured a moving rendition of Vande Mataram and remarks from dignitaries, the Indian mission in Chicago said in a social media post.

Vivekananda showed an early inclination towards religion and spirituality. In 1893, he travelled to the United States to participate in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, where he delivered a landmark speech beginning with the words "Sisters and brothers of America...".

His powerful message introduced Hindu spiritual thought and advocated for both religious tolerance and universal acceptance. The speech made a profound impression; an American newspaper described him as "an orator by divine right and undoubtedly the greatest figure at the Parliament".