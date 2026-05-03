Lift naval blockade, end war on all fronts including Lebanon: Iran sends 14-point counter-proposal to US

Tehran [Iran], May 3 (ANI): Iran has submitted a 14-point plan to the United States, outlining a sweeping framework aimed at "ending the war" on all fronts, including Lebanon, according to Tasnim News Agency.

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The proposal comes in response to an earlier nine-point plan sent by Washington, which allegedly included a two-month timeline for a ceasefire. Tehran, however, is said to have rejected any extended interim arrangement, insisting instead that a comprehensive resolution be achieved within 30 days and framed around a permanent "end to the war" rather than a temporary truce.

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According to the report, Iran's proposal includes firm security guarantees that would prohibit any future military aggression against Iran and require the withdrawal of United States forces from its "surrounding environment."

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It also calls for the lifting of existing naval restrictions and blockades, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad and compensation for damages Iran attributes to sanctions and military pressure.

Economically, the plan demands the full removal of all US and international sanctions imposed on Iran.

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Regionally, the proposal extends beyond Iran-US tensions and calls for an end to what it describes as "war on all fronts", explicitly including conflict dynamics involving Lebanon.

It also suggests the establishment of a new governing mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, aimed at ensuring stability and uninterrupted maritime flow, as reported by Tasnim.

Iran is now awaiting an official response from Washington, the report added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, on Saturday confirmed that Tehran's recent diplomatic proposal to the United States, presented via Pakistan as a mediator, is intended to "permanently end the imposed war" and bring a resolution to the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

According to the state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the remarks came in a gathering of foreign diplomats and ambassadors based in Tehran, where Gharibabadi emphasised Iran's preparedness for both diplomatic negotiations and any potential military aggression.

"Iran has always believed in interest-based diplomacy to resolve existing issues and has played its part," the deputy minister said, as quoted by IRIB.

"Iran has presented its plan to Pakistan as a mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in America's court to choose the path of diplomacy or to continue the confrontational approach," he added.

Gharibabadi noted that while Tehran is prepared to engage diplomatically, it maintains deep distrust toward the United States, questioning its commitment to honest and meaningful dialogue.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens." (ANI)

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