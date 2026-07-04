"Lift sanctions to save citizens from heat-related death": Iran to Europe

Ankara [Turkiye], July 4 (ANI): Iran suggested European nations to lift their sanctions to save ordinary Europeans' lives.

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The Iranian Embassy in Turkiye said they are ready to export a wide range of air conditioners and cooling equipment to Europe.

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In a post on X, it said, "Given the unprecedented heatwave across Europe and the tragic loss of innocent lives reportedly linked to the lack of adequate cooling systems, we have a friendly suggestion: For the sake of protecting your own people, lift the sanctions on Iran. We are ready to export a wide range of air conditioners and cooling equipment to Europe."

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Given the unprecedented heatwave across Europe and the tragic loss of innocent lives reportedly linked to the lack of adequate cooling systems, we have a friendly suggestion: For the sake of protecting your own people, lift the sanctions on Iran. We are ready to export a wide… pic.twitter.com/A2M9i77czC — Iran Embassy in Türkiye (@Iran_in_Turkiye) July 3, 2026

"And here's the good news: despite years of sanctions, Iran has successfully developed and manufactured its own air conditioners using indigenous technology. We have the expertise, the production capacity, and we're ready to help--if Europe is ready to help itself," it added.

Temperatures in Europe hit a new high, with hotter early-summer heatwaves triggering illness, deaths and the collapse of infrastructure across the continent. Transport crumbled on Sunday as temperatures hit 40 degree C (104F) across Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. In France, days averaging 29.8C (85.6F) - spiking to 44C (111.2F) in one town - gave way to storms, leaving an estimated 1,000 excess deaths behind.

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A study by World Weather Attribution (WWA), quoted by Al Jazeera has found that intense heat on this level is now tens to hundreds of times more likely than it was in 2003, and was unheard of 50 years ago.

According to WWA, heatwaves were generally about 3.5 degree C cooler in June 1976, and 2C cooler even in 2003, as per Al Jazeera.

The immediate trigger behind these extreme tempereatures is a stalled high-pressure system, or a "heat dome", which traps heat in one concentrated area for days or weeks. (ANI)

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