Karachi [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Parts of Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, recorded light precipitation on Saturday, once again exposing the metropolis's fragile municipal infrastructure as meteorologists issued alerts for continued wet spells through Monday, August 3, according to Dawn.

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The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall, alongside dust storms and thunderstorms, across the port city through Monday, August 3.

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Light rain was reported across several areas, including Gulshan-i-Maymar, Gulshan-i-Hadeed, the Super Highway and nearby localities, highlighting the urban administration's chronic struggle to handle routine seasonal weather events.

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Meteorological updates indicated that a westerly wave currently affecting the northern regions is expected to intensify before sweeping across the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the system, moderate rainfall, accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms, is likely in Karachi through Monday, with "occasional gaps", Dawn reported, exacerbating fears of severe waterlogging and municipal breakdown.

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The approaching weather system threatens widespread rural and urban disruption. The PMD forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across surrounding districts, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Furthermore, rainfall, accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms, is expected in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze, Thatta and Jamshoro districts, further threatening underprepared local authorities.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius in the coastal city, Dawn reported. Overcast skies, coupled with gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms, continued to loom over the region, pointing to the persistent vulnerabilities of Pakistan's primary economic hub. (ANI)

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