"Light will triumph over darkness, good will triumph over evil": Israeli PM Netanyahu wishes 'happy holiday season' to Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Iran on the holiday season, expressing hope for the triumph of good over evil amid ongoing regional tensions.

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In a video message shared on X, Netanyahu said, "To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil."

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https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2033630391135785162

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His remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, with multiple global leaders engaging on issues related to regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she had spoken with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani regarding the evolving security situation in the Gulf and Middle East.

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"Just spoke with @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani about the ongoing security situation in the Middle East and Gulf Region. Today, Kurdistan Region's role as a stabilising force is more critical than ever. The EU is determined to work alongside you to ensure safety and protect the hard-earned progress in rebuilding. We will continue supporting the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," she wrote on X.

https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/2033608304891764764

Separately, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi announced the formation of a committee aimed at advancing transitional justice mechanisms in Iran.

"My dear compatriots... Today, with pride, and in pursuit of justice for each and every one of you, I have issued the decree to establish the 'Committee for Drafting Transitional Justice Regulations,'" Pahlavi said in a post shared on X.

https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/2033581112920797364

He added that the committee would work on drafting frameworks for a court and a truth-finding commission, with participation from legal experts across generations, including Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.

Pahlavi emphasised the broader goal of ensuring accountability and justice, stating, "The truth will be revealed. Justice will be served. Light will triumph over darkness."

Meanwhile, Iran's top security official on Monday urged Muslim-majority countries to reconsider their stance toward Tehran amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, CNN reported.

CNN reported that Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in a letter written in Arabic, called on leaders to "think about the future of the Islamic world."

According to CNN, Larijani said, "Today the confrontation is between America and Israel on one side and the forces of resistance on the other." He added, "You know that America is loyal to no one, and that Israel is an enemy to you. Pause for a moment and reflect on yourselves and on the future of the region. Iran is sincere in its counsel to you and does not seek to dominate you."

CNN stated that Larijani described the situation as "American-Zionist aggression," alleging that the campaign was aimed at weakening Iran, while also criticising what he termed limited support from Muslim-majority nations during the crisis.

According to CNN, he further claimed that despite the attacks, the Iranian people had demonstrated strong national and Islamic resistance.

CNN reported that the letter comes as several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, have condemned Iranian strikes on their territories since the conflict began more than two weeks ago.

Iran has maintained that it will continue targeting locations it says are linked to US bases in the region, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, four people were injured in northern Israel after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets and drones on Monday afternoon, CNN reported, citing Israel's emergency response service Magen David Adom (MDA).

As per CNN, at least one projectile struck the coastal town of Nahariyya, located a few kilometres south of the border with Lebanon. Video released by MDA showed flames engulfing a heavily damaged building and a destroyed vehicle.

According to CNN, three individuals were taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, while emergency teams responded at the scene, MDA said.

The Israeli military assessed the damage was likely caused by a direct hit rather than a failed interceptor missile falling back to the ground, as reported by CNN.

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s sustained mild to moderate injuries due to the blast, reported CNN.

CNN reported that Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had launched rockets and drones targeting Nahariyya.

According to CNN, Israel's Home Front Command was deployed to assist civilians following the strike. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)