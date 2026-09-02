"Like God to us": Flood survivors thank India for support as Nepal-Bharat Maitri Bhawan provides shelter, medical care

Nuwakot (Nepal), September 2 (ANI): Nepal Flood survivors in Nuwakot have found a crucial refuge at the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Bhawan, where an India-supported hospital is providing shelter, medical care and essential assistance to people displaced by the devastating flash floods that struck the district on August 26.

Advertisement

For many survivors, the facility has become more than a hospital. Situated on relatively higher ground, the Maitri Bhawan has offered a safe place to stay for hundreds of people who lost their homes and belongings after the Bhote Koshi River floods wreaked havoc across Nuwakot and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

The building, which houses the Ayurveda and Alternative Hospital, was reconstructed with financial assistance from the Embassy of India following the 2015 earthquake.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, hospital chief Dr Narendra Prasad Giri said the facility opened its doors to displaced people who had nowhere else to go.

"This building is a post-earthquake reconstruction, and it was assisted financially by the Embassy of India. This building is a core support for the people. Many devastated people who were rescued from there, we brought them here and treated, and their health is now stable," Giri said.

Advertisement

He said more than 100 displaced people were staying at the facility every night, while medical assistance was also being extended to people housed in nearby holding centres.

"After the flood, around six people came to us by themselves, and they had minor cut injuries, that we had to do sutures. And one had a tendon injury also, that we repaired the next day here," he said.

Giri said the hospital has deployed around 11 doctors, five to seven nurses and five to six paramedics. Mobile medical teams are also being sent to nearby shelters whenever necessary.

"The medicines is enough now. We have great supply. Supply chain is now built good... We are not only fixed to this location, we send mobile teams also," he said.

For the survivors, the facility has provided a lifeline after a terrifying escape from the floods.

One patient recalled how the flood caught him while he was eating and how he was swept away after trying to save his goats.

"I was eating meal at that time. I had barely taken two bites of my meal when the flood reached right there," he said.

After escaping by holding onto a root, he discovered that his little finger had been severely injured and eventually reached the hospital for treatment.

"Here, the doctors and sisters (nurses) told me, 'Don't cry, we will save you, treat your wounds, apply medicine, and make you fine right here.' They are treating me and helping me; I'm receiving good care and facilities," he said.

Expressing gratitude for India's assistance, he added, "Indian government is like our neighboring nation, a friend. Now that this happened in Nepal, the Indian government has given us a lot of support. India is powerful and like God to us."

Another survivor, Raju Thapa Magar, said the hospital had become particularly important as access to the district hospital was disrupted.

"We must thank the Indian government for this. It is very good work. At a time like this, hospital options are limited--our district hospital was over there, but the road to reach it is currently blocked. So this is very helpful and commendable work," he said.

Bhima Bhandari, who was staying at an old age home, recalled how rapidly the floodwaters rose, claiming the lives of six elderly residents who could not be evacuated in time.

"Security personnel later rescued the survivors and brought us here to this hospital... We are receiving meals, shelter, and medical care here," Bhandari said.

"We pray and express our sincere thanks to the Indian government for providing this infrastructure, and we appeal for continued support and assistance in rebuilding a dedicated home for elderly residents," she added.

The relief being provided at Maitri Bhawan comes as Nepal continues to deal with the devastating impact of the floods. According to Nepal Police, the death toll has risen to 1,127, with 155 bodies recovered from Nuwakot alone.

India has meanwhile stepped up its humanitarian assistance to Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a fifth Indian aircraft had departed for Nepal carrying an 11-member specialised rescue team and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

India has also deployed specialised rescue and forensic teams to assist Nepal in rescue operations and victim identification. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)