New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar on Tuesday suggested that US President Donald Trump's recent statements likely signal a de-escalation in tensions, noting that the initial objectives of the campaign against Iran appear to be unmet.

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Speaking on the shift in rhetoric, Sajjanhar said, "It is likely a sign of de-escalation because the expectations that Trump and Israel had when they started their campaign against Iran on February 28 do not seem to have been fulfilled. Trump may have come to realise this and also seen the growing challenges he faces domestically, including concerns about the economy, opposition to the attack on Iran, and the upcoming midterm elections in November."

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He further highlighted the internal and global pressures weighing on the US administration, adding, "There is increasing opposition to the conflict, rising inflation, and higher crude oil prices globally, which are directly impacting gas prices in the US."

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The former diplomat's assessment follows a significant announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, who said he has instructed the Department of War to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of the ongoing discussions.

Trump noted that the US and Iran had "very good and productive conversations" regarding a total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East, an announcement that came as the war between Israel-US and Iran entered its fourth week.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I am pleased to report that the US of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he added.

The diplomatic opening comes amid global worry over disruptions to energy supply chains due to the war, which started on February 28. Trump had earlier warned Iran of severe consequences if it fails to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

In a previous post on Truth Social, Trump had stated, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the US of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!"

Following this, Iran on Sunday issued a stringent warning to the US, threatening to target critical energy infrastructure across the region in an "irreversible manner."

The speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated on X, "Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time."

The escalating conflict began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and virtually closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing reports regarding Islamabad as a potential host for the current US-Iran talks, Sajjanhar dismissed the notion of Pakistan acting as a neutral intermediary.

"I would not say that Islamabad is a mediator. Islamabad does not have the confidence of either side. They don't even have diplomatic relations with the US or Israel. Additionally, the issues between Pakistan and Iran are also significant. Pakistan is trying to make itself useful. Pakistan played a role in supporting US military operations in Afghanistan, providing territory for US troops and equipment," Sajjanhar said.

Reflecting on the historical nature of the relationship and the absence of traditional regional mediators, he concluded, "The US has often used Pakistan for its own interests. The traditional mediators, such as Oman and Qatar, have not been proactive because they have been at the receiving end." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)