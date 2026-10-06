Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi held special prayers and a traditional abhishek ceremony to honour Captain Smit Machchhar, whose swift action and bravery saved numerous lives during the recent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Saints, community members, and volunteers gathered at the temple’s Abhishek Mandap to offer prayers for the Indian pilot's swift recovery and to extend support to his family. The ceremony was organised following guidance from spiritual leaders, including Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and Pujya Brahmavihari Swamiji.

Advertisement

Pranav Desai, Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, emphasised that Captain Smit's courage has resonated across the region, drawing recognition from the highest levels of leadership in both the UAE and India.

Advertisement

"We performed a special prayer for our Captain, Smit Machchhar, whose bravery and thoughtfulness have saved so many lives," Desai said. "Not only did we pray for Captain Smit, but also for his family, who have been extremely courageous and supportive during his recovery."

Desai highlighted the warm gesture from UAE leaders, describing how deeply moved he was after seeing visuals of the Crown Prince of Dubai visiting the injured pilot in the hospital.

Advertisement

"I was especially surprised, and you know, so proud when we saw the visuals of the Crown Prince of Dubai visiting Captain Smit and kissing his forehead," Desai remarked. "It made me immensely proud to be an Indian. At the same time, it reflects the graciousness of the UAE leadership in considering everyone as part of their own country. As the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has said, everyone in the UAE is an Emirati."

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with Captain Machchhar directly, expressing that "not only he, but the entire nation of India, is praying for his speedy recovery."

Pujya Anantnayandas Swami, a priest at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, explained that the prayer service was initiated after the temple's spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, personally expressed concern upon hearing news of the captain's injuries.

"Given Captain Smit's special relationship with the UAE—living and working here—and because the goal of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is peace and harmony, it was fitting to pray for someone who risked his life for the safety and help of others," Pujya Anantnayandas Swami said. "Together, [we] performed a special abhishek and offered prayers for Captain Smit's swift recovery, remembering him and his family so that God may be with them in these times of trial."

Reflecting on the core values of the temple's founder, Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the priest noted that the captain's actions represented the highest ideals of selflessness.

"Our Guru... always lived by the motto: 'In the joy of others lies our own.' Captain Smit is a living example of this philosophy," he said. "Therefore, what better place could there be than the BAPS Hindu Mandir to pray for someone who embodied this principle by risking his life to save others?"

The temple leadership confirmed that their ongoing prayers remain with Captain Smit, expressing hope that he will soon recover and visit the Abu Dhabi Mandir with his family.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi is a traditional Hindu mandir built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure.

The Prime Minister said the entire country was praying for Captain Machchhar.

During the call, the Captain became emotional and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the Prime Minister.

The PM began by asking Capt Machchhar, "How are you? How's your health now?" with the Captain replying, "Everything is fine, sir. Everything is fine."

During the interaction, the PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. Captain Machchhar recalled the moments when the cockpit attack took place.

Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well.

"Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me. I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought," Captain Machchhar told the PM," he said.

Captain Smit was overcome with emotion during the call and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi. Captain Smit told PM Modi that the Prime Minister is his biggest idol.

Later on Saturday, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and expressed "appreciation and praise" for his heroic actions.

The Deputy Prime Minister hailed the Indian pilot for his bravery, while highlighting the responsibility and care showcased by him during the attempted crash.

Calling the UAE a "nation of life", the Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

The heroic Captain, who is now recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, says that he is not thinking of his injuries and thanked the Saudi and UAE authorities for their help.

This comes following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.

Reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel said al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The reports, citing Hebrew media sources, said the Omani co-pilot was detained and undergoing interrogation in the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)