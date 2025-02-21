New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday criticised Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remark on Kashmir and said that it has lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador.

Turkish President Erdogan last week reiterated support for Pakistan on Kashmir and called for UN dialogue to address the issue during his visit to Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are eternal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Such unwarranted statements on India's territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable."

Jaiswal asserted that J-K is an integral part of India and mentioned that Pakistan's cross border terrorism policy against India remains the biggest threat to the people of UT.

"Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India. It would have been better if Pakistan's policy of using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has been called out," Jaiswal said.

According to The Express Tribune, Turkiye President Erdogan praised Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Turkiye's unwavering support for Pakistan on international issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

He affirmed Turkiye's solidarity with Kashmiris and called for resolving the conflict through dialogue under UN resolutions.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Turkiye's consistent support on Kashmir. He said the partnership between the two nations is built on compassion and mutual respect. (ANI)

Meanwhile, following the death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of all international students.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and convey our heartfelt condolences. The Government of India accords high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students in the country. The MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities since the matter and this situation came to light," Jaiswal said while addressing a media briefing in Delhi. (ANI)

