DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Lok Sabha Speaker urges BRICS parliaments to champion ethical, responsible, and transparent technology with Paramount human oversight

Lok Sabha Speaker urges BRICS parliaments to champion ethical, responsible, and transparent technology with Paramount human oversight

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:57 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged BRICS parliaments to champion ethical, responsible and transparent technology with paramount human oversight, according to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Addressing the plenary sessions of the ongoing 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Birla said BRICS nations, representing approximately half of the world's population, shared a collective responsibility to use technology ethically while safeguarding parliamentary sovereignty and fostering cooperation, the press release stated.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Birla inaugurated the forum, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Advertisement

The press release said Birla outlined several digital innovations introduced by the Parliament of India to improve legislative capacity, transparency, efficiency and public access. These include secure digital platforms that provide MPs online access to questions and answers, along with prompt responses from government departments.

He also highlighted multilingual initiatives offering the daily List of Business in 10 languages, with work underway to extend it to all 22 scheduled languages, as well as simultaneous interpretation in 22 languages.

Advertisement

According to the press release, Birla highlighted the digitisation of pre- and post-independence parliamentary debates, equipped with metadata and video-search facilities, alongside round-the-clock online access to research papers and home delivery of books from the Parliament Library.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said he also discussed paperless governance initiatives using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform', which connect legislatures and enable live streaming of proceedings, debates, budgets and law-making information.

Birla highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which empowers citizens, promotes financial inclusion and facilitates transparent benefit transfers directly into bank accounts to reduce corruption. He stressed that advanced technology must remain responsible, accountable and human-centric, aligned with ethical values, human sensitivities and dignity.

On the sidelines of the forum, Birla hosted UAE Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash. According to the press release, the leaders reaffirmed historic bonds of friendship and discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation through regular dialogue, delegation exchanges and sharing best practices in digital governance, artificial intelligence, committee functioning and the Online Assurance Monitoring System.

They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, youth exchanges and people-to-people connections, aligning with the shared aspirations of Viksit Bharat and We the UAE 2031, while emphasising regional peace and stability through diplomacy.

Later, Birla met Zheng Jianbang, Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations through parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in education, healthcare and technology.

Birla emphasised the shared responsibility of India and China to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and resolve differences amicably through dialogue and mutual respect. He also highlighted parliamentary diplomacy, trade relations and people-to-people ties, expressing confidence that Parliamentary Friendship Groups and multilateral platforms such as BRICS would deepen mutual understanding.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat further stated that Birla met Ahmed Naderi, Member of the Praesidium of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly. Recalling historical ties and high-level engagements, including their meeting in September 2026, Birla stressed the importance of peace and stability in West Asia.

The two sides discussed advancing cooperation on Chabahar Port through joint efforts. Naderi expressed gratitude for the medicines, assistance and other support extended by India to Iran, while both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement to strengthen longstanding bilateral ties, the press release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts