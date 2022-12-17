London concert stampede leaves 4 critically hurt

London, December 16
Four people were hospitalised in critical condition on Friday after hundreds of people forced their way into a London concert venue during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake.
Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd of people trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy. — AP
