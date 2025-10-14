DT
Home / World / London glows with joy as thousands celebrate Diwali at Trafalgar Square

London glows with joy as thousands celebrate Diwali at Trafalgar Square

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
London [UK], October 14 (ANI): The heart of London lit up with colour, culture, and community spirit on Sunday as thousands gathered at Trafalgar Square to celebrate Diwali on the Square 2025, the UK capital's flagship Diwali celebration.

Held on October 12, the free public event transformed one of London's most iconic landmarks into a vibrant hub of dance, music, food, and spiritual reflection, marking the Festival of Lights in true multicultural style, according to an official release.

The festivities opened with a dazzling performance by 200 dancers in traditional South Asian attire, combining classical, folk, and Bollywood moves to electrify the crowd. Throughout the day, the main stage continued to showcase an eclectic mix of performances by members of the city's Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, highlighting the shared values and rich cultural heritage of Diwali.

In a message posted on X, London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his pride and gratitude.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us to share in the spirit of Diwali on Trafalgar Square today and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. I wish a very happy Diwali to London's Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities as they celebrate next week."

Beyond the stage, Trafalgar Square was alive with family-friendly activities, including sari and turban tying, yoga and meditation workshops, puppet shows, and cultural quizzes in the Children's Zone. Festival-goers explored A Glimpse of Goddesses, a meditative experience centred around the Shakti Wheel, which honoured the nine forms and virtues of the Goddess in Hindu tradition.

The scent of fresh vegetarian and vegan dishes filled the square, as visitors flocked to food stalls and pop-up shops offering festive sweets, savouries, and artisanal crafts.

Organised by the Mayor of London in collaboration with the Diwali in London Committee, this year's celebration not only brought together Londoners from all walks of life but also reinforced the city's enduring message of inclusion, joy, and unity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

