London’s Indian-origin Deputy Mayor to head trade mission to Delhi

London, March 12

The India-born Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Rajesh Agrawal, will arrive in New Delhi on Monday as the head of a four-day trade mission made up of 10 of the city's leading technology companies to promote stronger trade and investment links with India.

Agrawal, who was born in Indore, is the entrepreneur behind London-based fintech firms RationalFx and Xendpay and works within London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s team to promote the city’s attractions as a global investment hub.

The latest India visit marks the first in-person trade mission run by the Mayor’s International Business Programme, designed to help London companies to grow internationally, to India since 2019.

“Indian cities rightly look to London as the perfect launchpad to grow their business internationally,” said Agrawal, on the eve of his visit to India.

“London and cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru share mutual strengths in sectors such as finance, life sciences and technology - creating huge opportunities for business partnerships. As one of the world's fastest growing economies, India is also a major market for ambitious London companies. I am delighted to be joined on my visit to India by some of London’s fastest growing businesses,” he said.

“Our trade mission will continue our work in helping London companies to maximise business and investment opportunities in India,” he added. — PTI