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Home / World / "Long road ahead": Eisenkot says "determined" to form govt after securing 67 endorsements in Prime Ministerial race

"Long road ahead": Eisenkot says "determined" to form govt after securing 67 endorsements in Prime Ministerial race

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI): Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has reiterated his goal to establish a "national emergency government" in Israel after gaining a majority in post-election consultations with President Isaac Herzog, as the Arab-led Joint List unanimously backed him.

Gadi Eisenkot’s endorsements (67 seats) comprise of Jewish-led opposition bloc, 48 seats (Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu); the Ra'am party: 8 seats; and the Joint List: 11 seats

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Announcing the parliamentary majority for "Change and Repair" parties, in an X post, Eisenkot noted that the "road ahead" for the Prime Ministerial position is "still long".

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"First round of talks and meetings this week with the Change and Repair parties. This evening, the round of consultations at the President's Residence was completed with an absolute majority of recommenders for the purpose of receiving the mandate from the President of the State to form a government. The goal: The establishment of a national emergency government that will return our dear country to safety and sanity. The road ahead of us is still long; we are very determined. We will do it, and we will succeed," he wrote.

According to The Times of Israel, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, his endorsement tally shrank to just 46 seats after traditional ally United Torah Judaism (UTJ) refrained from endorsing any candidate.

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The Joint List, meanwhile, emphasised that its decision was driven by a strong "public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power". The Joint List made clear it has deep-seated policy disagreements with parts of the Jewish opposition's platform and will not formally join Eisenkot's governing coalition, though it may offer support from the outside.

The Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen defended the decision to back Eisenkot, stating on X, "We will do everything to remove the greatest threat to all of us, which is the continuation of the rule of Netanyahu and his Kahanist partners."

However, this would automatically lead to the Eisenkot-led opposition bloc forming the government, given the Jewish parties' apprehension about the Arab parties.

Although Eisenkot crossed the majority mark of 61 in the Knesset during the consultations, President Herzog has maintained that he will hold further talks with the parties before assigning the mandate to form the government on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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