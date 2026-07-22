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Home / World / "Look forward to productive deliberations": EAM MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO FM's meeting

"Look forward to productive deliberations": EAM MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO FM's meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], July 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where leaders are expected to deliberate on key regional and global issues.

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In a post on X, Singh said he looked forward to meaningful discussions and advancing cooperation with the SCO.

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Singh said, "Arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)."

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"Look forward to productive deliberations on issues of regional and global significance, and to advancing cooperation within the SCO," he added.

Singh is on a two-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from July 23 to 24 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

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In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, the MEA outlined the details of the Minister's upcoming visit to Cholpon-Ata city.

"Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh will undertake an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on 23-24 July, 2026 to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), to be held in Cholpon-Ata city," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Highlighting the agenda of the deliberations, the Ministry stated that the meeting serves as a prelude to the upcoming Heads of State summit.

"The SCO CFM Meeting is held in preparation for the SCO Leadership Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek on 31 August - 01 September 2026. The Foreign Ministers will review progress in key areas of SCO cooperation and exchange views on matters of regional and international significance. They are expected to finalize documents and decisions for adoption by the Heads of the State at the Bishkek Summit," the MEA added.

The MEA further noted that MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh will engage in high-level multilateral interactions during his stay.

"During the visit, the Minister of State is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from SCO Member States on the sidelines of the CFM," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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