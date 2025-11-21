DT
Home / World / "Look forward to productive discussions," PM Modi on arrival at Johannesburg for G20

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Johannesburg to attend the G20 Summit with special focus on strengthening cooperation.

PM Modi said that he looked forward to holding productive discussions.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all."

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

He received a warm welcome with a cultural performance troupe greeting him at the airport. The members of the Indian diaspora expressed enthusiasm on his visit.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi will have important engagements during his visit.

PM Modi will attend the summit from November 21 to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. He will discuss key issues related to India and the global south.

This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and his attendance at the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil's presidencies. Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).

According to the Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela, G20 is an important forum, with countries in previous sessions agreeing to have a consensus declaration, pilot, and take new initiatives on several themes that impact the Global South.

"We are very happy that these discussions have carried forward under the presidency of Brazil and, of course, in South Africa under four verticles that South Africa has outlined for their own presidency. A number of achievements have been made throughout the year across various tracks in these areas. So we are very happy that the issues of importance to the Global South are at the centre of discussion and are being highlighted," Secretary added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

