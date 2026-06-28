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Home / World / "Look inwards, get rid of terrorism as State policy instrument": India slams Pakistan's allegations on Karachi attack

"Look inwards, get rid of terrorism as State policy instrument": India slams Pakistan's allegations on Karachi attack

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's "baseless allegations" in connection with a recent incident in Karachi and strongly urged Islamabad to take credible action against terror infrastructure on its territory.

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Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to media queries regarding the allegations made by Pakistan, said, "We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them."

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He doubled down on Islamabad, calling it to get rid of relying on terrorism as an instrument of State policy.

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"Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy," Jaiswal said.

Three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three terrorists were killed in an attack on the provincial headquarters of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday night, the Sindh police chief told Dawn.

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Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said that the terrorists had rammed the main gate with their vehicle, and initially, they could not confirm whether a blast had also occurred.

Odho further said, according to Dawn, that a "mopping-up operation" was underway and that the area had been sealed by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) and rangers personnel.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that one injured paramilitary trooper was brought to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the leg.

Earlier, Dawn reported that law enforcers had rushed to the incident site after heavy firing and an explosion were reported in the area. The area was sealed by the police, it said.

Rescue 1122 Sindh said it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and immediately dispatched teams to the scene from its central command and control centre.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar - a splinter armed group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban - claimed responsibility for the attack late on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. The group said that nine attackers took part in the attack. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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