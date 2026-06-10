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Home / World / 'Look to create new opportunities for our nations, peoples': Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on 12-year tenure

'Look to create new opportunities for our nations, peoples': Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on 12-year tenure

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ANI
Updated At : 01:33 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India and expressed optimism on further deepening the ties between the two countries.

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In a post on X she said, "Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India."

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She recalled the recent visit of PM Modi to Rome and said, "It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples."

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PM Meloni joins the list of global leaders who have extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone.

European Council Chief Antonio Costa also congratulated PM Modi and hailed how under his "visionary leadership", the relations between the EU and India are stronger than ever--recalling the historic summit earlier this year.

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"I look forward to our continued cooperation, partnership and friendship", he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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