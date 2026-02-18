New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thusday hailed the young minds for their passion towards artificial intelligence and their response to coming to the AI Summit in large numbers. He shared how India is using AI to solve real world problems and gave a call to the top minds gathered for bringing solutions in making AI safe for all.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of Research Symposium at the AI Impact Summit, the Union Minister praised how youth turned in large numbers for the summit and said, "Yesterday we had about 250,000 people attending. It was a phenomenal response when I interacted with the young minds. I was so surprised at the optimism which the young people expressed towards this opportunity towards them. Looking at their optimism, I am feeling really hopeful for a totally new future for our country and the world."

Sharing how India has an inclusive approach to AI cutting across sectors, Vaishnaw added, "We in India are very hopeful for AI in the edge, AI for use cases, solving real world problems, improving productivity in enterprises, for population scale problems like healthcare and agriculture."

He called for the top minds gathered to bring solid and concrete suggestions on making AI safe and does not distort balance.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)

