Looking forward to welcoming PM Modi in December: Canadian Trade Minister as both nations look to conclude CEPA by year-end

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu on Friday expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties with India, saying Ottawa looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December as both countries work towards concluding negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement between the two countries, highlighting opportunities to deepen commercial cooperation, strengthen people-to-people ties and expand collaboration on regional and multilateral issues.

Advertisement

"Prime Minister Carney and I were here at the end of February in Mumbai and Delhi. We had great conversations. Minister Piyush Goyal and I have met close to 10 times now. But it's important that we continue to have those conversations at the highest level," Sidhu said.

Advertisement

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Canada in December so we can build on this relationship. Part of that relationship is the commercial ties but also the strong people-to-people ties. There is a deep connection between Canada and India that we need to continue building on," he added.

Highlighting the broader strategic dimension of bilateral engagement, Sidhu said cooperation between the two countries extended beyond commercial interests to include technology and India's role in regional and multilateral affairs.

Advertisement

"There will be commercial ties as well but other conversations also that we need to talk about in terms of technology. Of course, India is respected as a key political player in the region, so part of that conversation is what we are doing with India in the multilateral form as well," the Canadian minister said.

His remarks come as New Delhi and Ottawa intensify engagement to advance the proposed CEPA, which aims to reduce trade barriers and improve market access for businesses in both countries.

The fifth round of negotiations was held in Ottawa from October 5 to October 9, covering key areas including market access for goods and services, investment, rules of origin, intellectual property rights and trade remedies. The next round is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in early November.

Reaffirming Canada's commitment to expanding economic engagement with India, Sidhu earlier said the two countries were well-positioned to complement each other's economic strengths.

"As the rules of global trade are being rewritten, everyone is asking the same question. Who can we count on? India can count on Canada, a trusted, reliable partner that is here for the long run," he said during a press conference on the Canada-India commercial agreements.

"Because Canada and India don't compete with each other. We complement one another. As we look to the future, one thing is crystal clear. There has never been a better time for our two nations to build a more prosperous future together," he added.

The Canadian minister's visit comes amid a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the India-Canada strategic partnership.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this week, with both sides discussing the importance of concluding CEPA negotiations by the end of the year.

According to a readout issued by the Canadian government, the two leaders also discussed cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education, culture, technology and security.

They highlighted the Team Canada Trade Mission, led by Sidhu, as a concrete step towards expanding bilateral commerce and advancing Canada's broader engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Following the meeting, PM Modi said the discussions with Anand had been productive and reiterated India's commitment to a constructive partnership.

"India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The proposed trade agreement is also linked to the two countries' ambition to expand bilateral commerce.

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed their commitment to concluding CEPA negotiations at the earliest opportunity and supporting efforts to double bilateral trade by 2030.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Canada on December 11 to December 12, the High Commission of India in Ottawa confirmed on Friday, following a telephone conversation between PM Modi and Carney in which both leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)