"Looking forward to welcoming PM Modi to Canada in December": Trade Minister Sidhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, on Wednesday said Ottawa is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada in December, highlighting sustained engagement between the two countries as they seek to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said his visit was part of continued efforts to deepen India-Canada ties under Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, with regular ministerial exchanges and business engagements helping both sides address shared challenges.

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“This is now my fifth trip to India since I became Trade Minister. Prime Minister Carney and I were here in early March, in fact, here in Mumbai, visiting and signing commercial contracts. We're looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Canada in December. So, part of that is constant engagement, but not only that; it's ministers.” Sidhu said.

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He highlighted the recent exchange of ministerial visits, noting that India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a large delegation to Canada in May, while Canadian ministers handling energy, artificial intelligence and foreign affairs had also visited India.

"Minister Piyush Goyal brought the largest Indian delegation to Canada in May. We had our Energy Minister here in India. We had our AI Minister here in India. We had our Foreign Minister here in India," he said.

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Sidhu said sustained dialogue could help both countries find solutions to emerging challenges, particularly those affecting global trade and supply chains.

“So, I think through dialogue, you can achieve great results and find solutions to what you're up against. And right now, we're up against the global trade winds in our supply chains. There's a lot of impact, especially from what's happening in the Strait of Hormuz on energy prices. So, through some of these problems, we can find solutions as long as we're willing to work together," he added.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Canada remained in contact to advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“We have the Canadian trade minister in town. Yesterday, I think he had a conversation with Commerce Minister where discussions happened as to how to advance negotiations. This is now the fifth round of negotiations happened in Ottawa, I think a week back or so. Both sides remain in touch to conclude a mutually beneficial CEPA agreement,” Jaiswal said.

Reflecting on Carney's recent visit to India, Jaiswal said bilateral relations had gained positive momentum across trade, investment, energy, technology and security.

The two countries relaunched CEPA negotiations in 2025, with Goyal and Sidhu signing the Terms of Reference on March 2, 2026, during Carney's visit to India. Both sides have committed to seeking the conclusion of negotiations by the end of 2026.

India and Canada have discussed a comprehensive trade pact for more than a decade. Negotiations, relaunched in March 2022, were paused in August 2023 amid strained bilateral relations before trade engagement gained momentum again in 2025.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed expanding cooperation in trade, defence and security, artificial intelligence, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity, with the aim of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The leaders also welcomed the ongoing Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by Sidhu and comprising approximately 300 delegates exploring opportunities across sectors including aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also arrived in India on Tuesday to advance cooperation in trade, energy and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

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