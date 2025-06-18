"Looks like entire nation came here to welcome PM Modi": Indian diaspora members in Zagreb

Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to Croatia has sent waves of excitement through the Indian diaspora, with members eagerly welcoming him with open arms.

A Member of the Indian diaspora expressed enthusiasm, saying, "It looks like the entire nation has come here to welcome PM Modi."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It looks like the entire nation has come here (to welcome PM Modi). PM Modi has put India on the path of development...India is on the path to becoming 'Vishwaguru'...It is a matter of honour for us that PM Modi is coming to Croatia"

Chandrashekhar, a Canadian resident born in Mysore who is currently on holiday in Croatia, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are very fortunate that PM Modi is here and we get a chance to greet him and show our respect... As Indians, we feel very proud that he is visiting here."

Yoga Guru Mahamandleshwar Swami Vivek Puri expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It is important for us that the Prime Minister of India is coming here, especially for us practising Yoga and following Sanatan Dharma, because he started the International Yoga Day. With this day, many people started to understand that Yoga is not just an Indian tradition but a tradition of all humans."

Swami Vivek Puri also highlighted the opportunity to showcase India's progress and development, stating, "This visit is a great opportunity to show that India is not a poor or dirty country, and that India, in fact, is a great country. India is changing. India is laying out so many kilometres of highways per day. That is something that people in Europe, especially Croatia, need to know."

Further, Ajitananda Das Brahmachari, who considers India his second home after living there since 2012, expressed his excitement, saying, "We feel very privileged to welcome PM Modi. There are so many similarities between Croatian and Indian people... The whole diaspora is welcoming him wholeheartedly."

A Croatian student studying Hindi at the Department of Indology welcomed PM Modi and affirmed, "India is a wonderful nation, and I would love to visit India."

Another Croatian student studying Hindi at the Department of Indology, University of Zagreb, stated that "PM Modi's visit is a big thing for the entire nation...I like speaking Hindi."

Elizabeth, a Croatian student studying Hindi at the Department of Indology, University of Zagreb, said, "I am very excited to be here. It will be a great pleasure to meet PM Modi."

This is the last leg of PM Modi's three-nation tour. He earlier visited Cyprus and attended the 51st G7 Summit in Canada.

On his arrival PM Modi posted on X, "A short while ago, landed in Zagreb, Croatia. This is a special visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to a valued European partner. I am grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport."

This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union. (ANI)

