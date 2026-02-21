New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): OpenAI CEO Sam Altman lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Artificial Intelligence, while noting the excitement regarding the technology in India.

Sam Altman appreciated PM Modi's enthusiasm to "democratise" the technology, which he said also aligns with his belief.

"The energy here, the excitement of builders with AI in India for the entire stack is amazing to see. One of the highlights was that I got to speak at IIT Delhi today... Leaders throughout India and around the world really see what's happening here. This is already our second-largest market, and it's growing incredibly fast. There's something very special, and it was great to see PM Modi's leadership around bringing us to the next level," he said.

"I love the Prime Minister's vision. I think his enthusiasm for what this can be, the need to democratise this technology, which is something very near to our hearts, and his balancing that with making sure that everyone in society benefits and we get to mitigate the risks was outstanding," Sam Altman added.

Earlier in the day, Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the remarkable momentum of artificial intelligence adoption in India as the country hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

In a post on X, Altman said that the country is the fastest-growing market for Codex, with four times the weekly users in the past two weeks.

"Great meeting with PM Narendra Modi today to talk about the incredible energy around AI in India. India is our fastest-growing market for Codex globally, up 4x in weekly users in the past 2 weeks alone," his post read.

The Codex is an AI coding partner from OpenAI, which acts as a command centre for agentic coding.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

