LS Speaker Om Birla meets EU Parliament delegation, highlights India-EU strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Angelika Niebler, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) in the European Parliament, along with other members of the visiting EU Parliamentary delegation at the Parliament House in the national capital on Monday.

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The meeting marked the first interaction of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for the EU with the visiting delegation.

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In a post on X, the Lok Sabha speaker said that during the discussions, both sides emphasised the strength of the India-EU strategic partnership and the importance of shared democratic values.

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Om Birla also expressed optimism about further deepening parliamentary ties and enhancing people-to-people connections between India and the European Union.

"Pleased to meet Ms. Angelika Niebler, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) in the European Parliament along with its other members at the Parliament House. Happy to note that first meeting of our Parliamentary Friendship Group for the EU took place with the visiting EU Parliamentary delegation," the post read.

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"Our discussions highlighted the strength of the India-EU strategic partnership and the importance of shared values. Parliamentary exchanges remain a key pillar of cooperation, enabling mutual learning and strengthening democratic institutions. Looking forward to further deepening our parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people connections," it added.

Pleased to meet Ms. Angelika Niebler, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) in the European Parliament along with its other members at the Parliament House. Happy to note that first meeting of our Parliamentary Friendship Group for the EU took place with the… pic.twitter.com/4DYPq9qL3b — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 30, 2026

Following the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also interacted with the delegation, highlighting the growing convergence between India and the EU.

In a post on X, the EAM expressed his confidence that the European Parliament will play a key supportive role in this "new era".

"Pleased to interact with Members of European Parliament, led by Angelika Niebler, here in Delhi. Discussed the new chapter in India-EU ties, and the growing convergence between us. As the agenda of cooperation expands, so too will be the levels of comfort. Confident that the European Parliament will be a pillar of support in this new era," the post read.

Pleased to interact with Members of European Parliament, led by @ANiebler, here in Delhi. Discussed the new chapter in 🇮🇳🇪🇺 ties, and the growing convergence between us. As the agenda of cooperation expands, so too will be the levels of comfort. Confident that the European… pic.twitter.com/Ge88pZ7cna — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2026

The interactions underline the commitment of both India and the European Union to strengthen strategic, parliamentary, and people-to-people ties, as the partnership enters a new phase of cooperation. (ANI)

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