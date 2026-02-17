DT
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secures Brazil's first Winter Olympics Gold

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secures Brazil's first Winter Olympics Gold

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Sao Paulo [Brazil], February 17 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Brazilian winter sport, alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secured the country's first-ever Winter Olympics medal and a gold after winning the giant slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games on Saturday, as cited by Brasil 247.

The giant slalom features two timed runs down a snow course marked by widely spaced poles known as gates, roughly 25 metres apart. Athletes must pass between them, with the lowest combined time determining the winner.

Born in Oslo to a Norwegian father and Brazilian mother, the 25-year-old clocked a combined time of 2 minutes 25 seconds, finishing 0.58 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who took silver. Fellow Swiss skier Loic Meillard secured bronze.

Braathen led after the opening run, recording 1:13.92. Although he managed only the 11th fastest time in the second descent at 1:11.08, his earlier advantage proved decisive, keeping him ahead of the Swiss pair.

The victory capped a remarkable journey. Braathen previously represented Norway and competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics but did not finish his events. He retired from competition in 2023 before reversing his decision a year later and switching allegiance to Brazil, his mother's homeland. By 2025, he had already reached Alpine Skiing World Cup podiums, setting the stage for his Olympic triumph.

Before this achievement, Brazil's best Winter Olympics result came in Turin 2006, where snowboarder Isabel Clark finished ninth in snowboard cross.

Another Brazilian competitor in Saturday's race, Giovanni Ongaro also of Brazilian descent but born in Italy, placed 31st with a time of 2:34.15.

Brazil's participation continues Monday with the slalom event, featuring tighter gate spacing of about 13 metres. Braathen will be joined by Ongaro and Christian Soevik, a Rio-born athlete with Norwegian-Brazilian heritage.

Braathen's victory marks a watershed moment, expanding Brazil's sporting identity beyond traditional summer disciplines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

